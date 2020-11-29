Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.