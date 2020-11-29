Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

