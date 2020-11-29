State Street Corp Acquires 18,148 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Acceleron Pharma worth $129,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

