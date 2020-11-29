State Street Corp Sells 79,395 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $125,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 807,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $132.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.