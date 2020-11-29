BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 124,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

