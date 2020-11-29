Aperio Group LLC Acquires 7,220 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.