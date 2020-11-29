BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.97 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $386.24 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

