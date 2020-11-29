BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

HES stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

