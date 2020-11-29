Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

