Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

