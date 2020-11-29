HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

