BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Trimble by 71.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Trimble by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.45 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,574 shares of company stock worth $3,582,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.