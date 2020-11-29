Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

