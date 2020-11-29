Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after buying an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

