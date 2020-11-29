Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.