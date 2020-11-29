Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,061 shares of company stock worth $16,223,512. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

NYSE WAB opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. Wabtec Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

