BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 750.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 74,410 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,344.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

