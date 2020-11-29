Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,663,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 67,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

