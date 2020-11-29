Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

