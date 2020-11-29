BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,708 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 507,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 46,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after purchasing an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $58.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

