Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 350 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,749,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $368,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average is $205.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

