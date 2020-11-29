ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

OKE stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

