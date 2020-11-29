BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 721 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

WHR stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

