BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,803 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Evergy by 465.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Evergy stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

