NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,675 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.