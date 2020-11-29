BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $7,423,617. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $142.08 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

