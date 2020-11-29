Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,377,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,773,000 after buying an additional 128,650 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,092,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

ACGL opened at $33.03 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

