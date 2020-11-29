BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,344 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

