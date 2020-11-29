BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,878 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $23,877,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $16,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

