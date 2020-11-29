BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.08 Million in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGD stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

