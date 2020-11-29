BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 252 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $535.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

