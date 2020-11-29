BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $11.22 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.