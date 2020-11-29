The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The AES by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The AES by 16,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,620,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

