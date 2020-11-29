BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.09 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $78,716,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of J stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.