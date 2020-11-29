TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 194,347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

