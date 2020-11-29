United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,904,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $240.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

