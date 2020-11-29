Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 557,111 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

