Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,413,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,556,320 shares of company stock worth $764,563,254. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

