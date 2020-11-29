Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,439,000 after acquiring an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 489,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

CTLT stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.