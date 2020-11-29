Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Jabil worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1,390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,330. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

