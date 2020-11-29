FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 144.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of FDS opened at $322.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.31.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.