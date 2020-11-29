62,341 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,153,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,920,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000.

GDRX stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

