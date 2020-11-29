BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,501 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,214,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

