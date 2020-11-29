BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,006 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

