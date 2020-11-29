BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $347,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $109.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $110.83.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

