TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Marten Transport worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $2,032,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

