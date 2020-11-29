BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

