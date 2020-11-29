TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of NMI worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NMI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,474 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NMIH. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.80 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

