Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $102,894,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 154,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $124.00 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

