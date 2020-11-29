BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 741 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.